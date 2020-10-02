Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 01-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 253.23p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 243.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 246.27p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16