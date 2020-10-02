Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 01-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 307.85p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 307.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 307.86p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563