

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's net borrowing to GDP ratio widened in the second quarter to its highest level in over a decade, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The general government net borrowing to GDP ratio climbed to 10.3 percent from 9.8 percent in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the ratio was zero percent.



The latest ratio is the highest since the first quarter of 2010, when the deficit was 11.3 percent.



The country had net borrowing for a second consecutive quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de