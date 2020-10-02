With effect from October 05, 2020, the unit rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 15, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: EXPRS2 UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957957 Order book ID: 204202 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 05, 2020, the paid subscription units in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: EXPRS2 BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014957965 Order book ID: 204203 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB