Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Technology Division Announces Successful Tomato Testing on its HyGrO Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:TOMI) makes advancement on its technology division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The company is pleased to announce that it has completed a trial on tomatoes in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The 'HyGrO water vs Control' trial revealed, conclusively, the following results:

The quantity of tomatoes increased from approximately 15/per plant to 35/per plant. The fresh weights were significantly different between the control and the treatment rows. A considerable positive effect was observed for the rows receiving HyGrO water. The average Blossom Rot Ratio 'spotting' was drastically reduced to near zero occurrences.

Lee Wollman, owner of the farm, states, "We own and operate a farm of over 5000 acres in South Dakota. We agreed to test the HyGrO technology against our normal practices of growing tomatoes in an open green house. The results were substantial, something we have never seen before. The plants were significantly bigger with more fruit produced and healthier, by far. We have, to date, harvested over 50% more tomatoes from the HyGrO watered plants than the ones without. We plan to test this technology on our other crops and hope the technology gets commercialized as we look forward to becoming one of their first large customers."

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies states, "Working with Lee on these projects have been an absolute honor. The results reported are exactly in line with what I believed we would see. The owner of this commercial farm operation and his entire team put in countless hours using their learned soil amendments for success in growing of crops and I am proud to have such a professional group of farmers represent and test this technology on many other applications going forward."

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

The Company owns a patent pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. and is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting hydrogen directly into the water stream, where its dissolved, creating HyGrO water. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be fitted to irrigation systems on all indoor grow operations and outdoor farms, as well as being utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. All Company in-house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple universities and indoor and outdoor farming operations are currently working to validate the HyGro technology and early results are extremely positive. Management is focused on an immediate plan to begin commercializing this technology in the year ahead.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

