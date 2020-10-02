

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported that, in the third quarter, the company produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles. The company noted that its delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, and the final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. In terms of days of sales, the company's new vehicle inventory declined further in third quarter.



Tesla, Inc. said its net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces third quarter earnings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de