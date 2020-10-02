New shares in SAS AB will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 October 2020 in the below temporary ISIN. Temporary ISIN: SE0014957049 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: SAS BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares 3.,443,242,959 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading period (both days included): 15 October - 30 October 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 204205 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook Code: SAS BTA 1 DKK ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Market Segment / no OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC Code XCSE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=792880