CF&B: EUROPEAN MIDCAP EVENT 2020 IN PARIS

October 19 & 20 - 2020

On the 19th and 20th of October, CF&B Communication is organizing for the 20th consecutive edition the "European Midcap Event", the only independent forum in Europe where more than 200 business leaders meet more than 400 investors in One-to-One.

The format is new this year! In addition to the many physical meetings that punctuate the event, part of the event will be devoted to digital meetings thanks to our tailor-made platform: CF&B Full Digital Service!

Euronext is the exclusive Premium partner of this event, supporting every year since the first edition the listed securities of the place, meeting the European institutional investors to present their added value, thus increasing the visibility of the SME's ??to investors.



European Midcap Event 2020, created and organized by CF&B Communication, is the only European Corporate Access event created independently allowing listed companies to meet new investors who are not necessarily customers of their usual partners.



We thank our partners brokers 2020 who trust us again: CFO Sim, Gilbert Dupont, Invest Securities - ALLINVEST, KT & Partners, Quirin Privatbank.



We will be very happy to welcome you to the European Midcap Event on the 19th & 20th of October, registrations are open with Caroline BADER - c.bader@cfbcom.fr

