

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Home Depot, Inc. (HD) announced Friday that Edward 'Ted' Decker has been named president and chief operating officer, effective October 5, 2020. Decker, a 20-year veteran of the company, has served as executive vice president of merchandising since 2014.



In his new role, Decker will assume additional responsibility for global store operations, global supply chain, and outside sales and service.



Ann-Marie Campbell has been named executive vice president of U.S. stores and international operations. The presidents of The Home Depot Canada and The Home Depot Mexico will now report to her. Campbell, a 35-year veteran of The Home Depot, will now lead more than 2,200 stores and 400,000 associates.



Jeff Kinnaird has been promoted to executive vice president of merchandising, reporting to Decker. Most recently, he was president of The Home Depot Canada.



Michael Rowe has been promoted to president of The Home Depot Canada. Rowe was most recently vice president of e-commerce, marketing and contractor services.



Richard McPhail, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume the additional responsibility for the company's corporate strategy and strategic business development. McPhail joined the company in 2005 and was named CFO in 2019.



