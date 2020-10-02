Listing of Media and Games Invest plc, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Media and Games Invest plc, company registration number C52332, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Media and Games Invest plc, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 06, 2020 Shares Short name: M8G -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 92,073,506 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MT0000580101 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 204201 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: C52332 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.