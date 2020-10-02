

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc. (GPS) is planning to hire seasonal associates to support its Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Old Navy, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores, as well as customer contact centers and fulfilment centers during the 2020 holiday season.



It is a usual practice for retailers across the world to hire seasonal employees during the peak shopping periods, now for the biggest shopping period of the year in the U.S. This time around, retailers in the U.S. are more sensitive about the health and safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to provide its loyal customers a safe and seamless shopping experience.



Gap is now hiring through virtual hiring events by allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less. It has already hired more than 50,000 employees in the first half of 2020.



The changing shopping preferences of customers have seen the addition of 3.5 million new customers for Gap through its online channels in the second quarter during this pandemic.



To meet the surge in online demand, Gap is looking to fill roles across the business such as packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through its customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services.



Customers will also be using the retailer's recently added 'Curbside Pickup' and 'Buy Online, Pickup In Store' options while shopping for their holiday wish lists.



The company is also offering roles across six fulfillment locations and three customer contact locations in the U.S. and Canada for applicants who are interested in the roles during peak shopping periods.



Gap has already implemented a number of enhanced health and safety measures following official COVID-19 recommendations from the WHO and CDC, as well as local government mandates. The existing store teams have already completed more than 130,000 hours of safety training and the new hires will also receive the same.



The retailer noted that seasonal associates will enjoy best-in-class benefits and the same merchandise discount as the company's current associates, just in time for holiday gifting such as 50 percent off regular-priced merchandise at Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy stores, 30 percent off at Outlet and Factory stores and 25 percent off at Athleta stores.



