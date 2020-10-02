September 2020 Total Volume Up 65.7 Percent from a Year Ago Highest September Ever

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that September 2020 total cleared contract volume was 670,994,045 contracts, bringing total cleared contract volume to-date to 5,453,292,830 for 2020 and surpassing the annual volume record for the U.S. exchange-listed options industry. The previous record was 5.24 billion cleared contracts in 2018.

"This milestone underscores how important clearinghouses like OCC are to financial markets and investors," said John Davidson, OCC's Chief Executive Officer. "OCC continues to deliver efficient and effective clearance, settlement, and risk management services to our participating exchanges, clearing member firms, and the users of these vital financial markets."

OCC's September cleared volume is now the second highest month ever, and up 65.7percent from September 2019. Year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume through September is 28,853,401 contracts, up 46.2 percent from September 2019.

Scot Warren, OCC's Chief Operating Officer, added, "Thanks to our colleagues, of whom over 98 percent are working remotely, and the investments OCC has made to enhance our operational and financial resilience, we are delivering the results that market participants expect of OCC in its role as a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility. This is especially evident with record cleared volumes this year, including nine of the U.S. options industry's top 10 volume days."

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume was 666,752,804, up 66.5 percent from September 2019. Equity options volume was 632,751,329 contracts, up 75.4 percent from September 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 218,812,637, a 42.1 percent increase compared to September 2019. Index options volume was 34,001,475, a 14.5 percent decrease from September 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared options volume is 28,605,456 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 4,241,241, a 29.2 percent decrease from September 2019. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 247,945 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in September 2020 was $73,148,880,384, a 3.6 percent decrease compared to September 2019. Securities lending CCP activity increased by 7.7 percent in new loans from September 2019 with 110,808 transactions last month.

September

2020 Total

Contract

Volume September

2019 Total

Contract

Volume September

Total

Contract

Change vs

2019 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2020 YTD Avg Daily

Contract

2019 % Change

vs 2019 Equity

Options 632,751,329 360,693,463 75.4% 26,701,159 17,478,181 52.8% Index

Options 34,001,475 39,758,593 -14.5% 1,904,297 1,945,116 -2.1% Total

Options 666,752,804 400,452,056 66.5% 28,605,456 19,423,297 47.3% Futures 4,241,241 5,992,734 -29.2% 247,945 318,006 -22.0% Total

Volume 670,994,045 406,444,790 65.7% 28,853,401 19,741,303 46.2%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2020 Best Clearing House Equities by Markets Media for the third consecutive year, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

