THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 1 October 2020 was 1377.37p (ex income) 1378.53p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

02 October 2020