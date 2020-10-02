Nasdaq Riga decided on October 2, 2020 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to Baltic Dairy Board, SIA (BDBB180024A, ISIN LV0000801595) according to Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 8, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the Issuer has not paid the listing fee within the time limit and in the amount specified by the Exchange and the payment is overdue for more than 6 months. The observation status which was applied on May 2, 2019 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com