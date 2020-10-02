Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Announces Cryptocurrency Development

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce development of the Company's own Cryptocurrency.

Leascoin, which is expected to launch in under a week, utilizes the state of the art Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain. The first to resist mining exploits and 51 percent attacks due to advanced checkpoints in its core. Within the source code of GASP you will find original code from Bitcoin, Litecoin, UnbreakableCoin, Peercoin, eVoxels and eBoost. You will also find the latest features in crypto technology such as ACP, Segwit, and the RPC used by exchanges. Transactions across the GASP blockchain cost 1 satoshi per byte allowing for thousands of transactions with a single GASP, thus creating an extremely cost-effective way for sending small or large amounts of tokens, with transactions 4 times faster than Bitcoin.

With upcoming acquisitions of a cryptocurrency mining datacenter and a cannabis banking platform, the Company believes making available its own cryptocurrency immediately for generation and transactions was the right synergy to compliment both assets.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "Leascoin has been under consideration from the time I came into the Company. With the acquisition opportunities that have become recently available, deployment of this cryptocurrency is well timed by design and should be out within days."

About:

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@strategicassetleasing.net

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608840/Strategic-Asset-Leasing-Inc-Announces-Cryptocurrency-Development