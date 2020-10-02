The companies and Bolt Threads unite to form a first-of-its-kind Mylo consortium, a highly unique and creative collaborative partnership, to usher in a more sustainable future for fashion

Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company creating the next generation of advanced materials, today announced the creation of an unprecedented consortium with iconic global companies who have secured exclusive access to its innovative material, Mylo. Made from infinitely renewable mycelium, Mylo looks and feels like leather; brand partners will begin bringing products featuring Mylo to market in 2021. The Mylo consortium marks a major milestone in the industry, as global companies come together to invest in material innovation and creative solutions to reduce our environmental impact.

The consortium is the largest joint development agreement in consumer biomaterials to date, marrying deep science and high design.

"We are thrilled to be working with partners who recognize that we are in a race to develop sustainable solutions to conventional technologies," said Bolt Threads CEO Dan Widmaier. "They are joining forces, and investing in a solution that can scale: Mylo. The consortium unites four iconic and forward-thinking companies adidas, Kering, lululemon, and Stella McCartney who collectively represent hundreds of millions of square feet of potential demand for Mylo. Most importantly, this is an ongoing commitment to develop materials and products for a more sustainable future."

"I have always been convinced that innovation is key to addressing the sustainability challenge that Luxury is facing. Finding innovative, alternative materials and fabrics can potentially drastically reduce the environmental impact of our industry over the long term. This is why Kering is actively looking for innovations in this field and it's why we became an early supporter of Bolt Threads. Mylo is one of the very promising solutions that we have identified," said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman CEO, Kering.

"Many people associate leather with luxury but since the beginning I always wanted to approach things in a different way because killing animals for the sake of fashion is quite simply not acceptable. Working so closely with Bolt Threads since 2017 has been a career changing experience and I cannot wait to launch Mylo products to market in 2021," said Stella McCartney, Founder and Creative Director.

Consortium partners were drawn to Mylo because of its remarkable resemblance to soft, supple leather. Mylo can be used like animal or synthetic leather and can take on any color, finish or emboss. The first Mylo products will be available for purchase in stores and online starting in 2021.

"For too long the industry standard has categorized materials as either natural or highly functional but not both. The way to remedy this is to innovate responsibly with solutions that challenge the status quo, and products that use the best of what nature has spent millions of years perfecting like Mylo are critical to that," said James Carnes, VP Global Brand Strategy at adidas. "We hope this inspires others to join forces, as a more sustainable future is something that no brand can create alone."

"At lululemon, we are committed to making products and operating our business in an innovative, sustainable way for our guests. The Mylo consortium demonstrates how leading global brands can collaborate across industries to be part of a lasting solution to restore a healthy environment. We firmly believe that innovation and sustainability are key to the future of retail," said Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer, lululemon.

The process of finding the right brand partners was highly selective, based on mission alignment and a demonstrated commitment to sustainability. The four selected companies appreciate that Mylo is developed from the ground up with environmental impact at the forefront. For the Mylo consortium partners, this is more than a marketing story as they are investing in science and research to make sure the material is truly better for the planet.

More on Mylo: High-Tech Science Low Environmental Impact

Mylo is everything you love about leather without everything you (and the planet) don't. Made from infinitely renewable mycelium the branching underground structure of mushrooms Mylo is created using a highly efficient grow process that is intentionally designed to be low impact taking less than two weeks to grow, emitting fewer greenhouse gases and using less water and resources than animal leather.

To learn more about Mylo and the consortium, visit Mylo-Unleather.com and @mylo-unleather. For the latest on Bolt Threads and the future of sustainable materials, visit boltthreads.com, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Bolt Threads

Bolt Threads is on a mission to create way better materials for a way better world, developing sustainable solutions for the apparel and beauty industries. With nature as inspiration, Bolt Threads invents and scales credible materials that put us on a path towards a more sustainable future. Bolt Threads is based in Emeryville, Calif. and was a Fast Company Most Innovative company in 2019 and 2018. For additional information, please visit www.boltthreads.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry with the core brands adidas and Reebok. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs around 60,000 people across the globe. adidas' sustainability mission is to End Plastic Waste through forging partnerships and developing product innovations that either: use recycled materials, are made to be remade or are made with nature. For 20 years adidas has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as a leader in sustainability. adidas has set big goals for the coming years: only using recycled polyester in every product and on every application where a solution exists from 2024 (by the end of 2020 already more than 50% of its polyester will be recycled), 30% carbon footprint reduction by 2030 (compared to 2017) and carbon neutrality by 2050. For more information visit: adidas.com/sustainability.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.

About lululemon

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com

About Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that was launched under the designer's name in 2001. Stella's approach to design emphasizes sharp tailoring, natural confidence and an effortless attitude. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly exploring innovative ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing. As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney never uses any leather, fur, skins or feather in any products for both ethical and environmental reasons, setting a standard for the use of alternative materials. Supporting circularity, the brand is embracing new business models that will transform how clothes are produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused; promoting long-lasting product with extended use to reduce environmental impact. The brand now offers women and menswear ready-to-wear, as well as handbags, shoes and a kids line.

