Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on DeA Capital (DEA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / During the past year DeA Capital (DEA) has exploited its financial strength and leading Italian position in alternative asset management (AAM) to grow and internationalise its AAM platform, extend its customer reach and enhance its product capability. The agreements with Quaestio Group marked a further important step in this process and should provide additional growth opportunities in less certain economic and market conditions.

At c 0.7x H120 IFRS NAV, DeA has the lowest P/NAV of a range of peers and the highest yield. Our P/E ratio valuation of the AAM business supports the carried value of the businesses, including intangibles, and the group NAV.

Click here to view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745

financials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at Edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/608879/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-DeA-Capital-DEA