Freitag, 02.10.2020
Fertigung des Covid-19-Schnelltestsytems startet! Milliarden-Konzern bestellt
WKN: 936385 ISIN: IT0001431805 Ticker-Symbol: CWH 
Frankfurt
02.10.20
15:32 Uhr
1,128 Euro
-0,016
-1,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2020 | 17:08
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on DeA Capital (DEA)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / During the past year DeA Capital (DEA) has exploited its financial strength and leading Italian position in alternative asset management (AAM) to grow and internationalise its AAM platform, extend its customer reach and enhance its product capability. The agreements with Quaestio Group marked a further important step in this process and should provide additional growth opportunities in less certain economic and market conditions.

At c 0.7x H120 IFRS NAV, DeA has the lowest P/NAV of a range of peers and the highest yield. Our P/E ratio valuation of the AAM business supports the carried value of the businesses, including intangibles, and the group NAV.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745
financials@edisongroup.com

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.