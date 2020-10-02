Sveriges Riksbank: Repeat: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Bid procedure 6 October 2020, Kommuninvest

Bonds











Bids Kommuninvest 2311 (SE0010948240) 2023-11-13

Kommuninvest 2505 (SE0011414010) 2025-05-12











Bids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System





Bid date Tuesday 6 October 2020

Bid times 1000-1100 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding ominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2311

SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue 2505













Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2311

A maximum of SEK 1000 million per bid in issue 2505

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)



SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time No later than 1115 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date Thursday 8 October 2020

Delivery of Bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383