Ben Hochheiser, CEO of Blade Marketing, Announces New Guaranteed Booked Appointments Program for Business Owners

Thanks to Hochheiser's New Program, Entrepreneurs Can Look Forward to at Least 30 Booked Appointments Per Month

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2020 / Ben Hochheiser, CEO of Blade Marketing, is pleased to announce the launch of his new Guaranteed Booked Appointments Program for Business Owners.

To learn more about the innovative new program and/or to sign up, please visit https://blademarketingteam.com/.

As a spokesperson for the new program noted, Hochheiser guarantees that people who enroll will generate at least 30 booked appointments per month.

"We will help you to get your schedule jam packed with qualified leads who need your services," the spokesperson noted, adding that Hochheiser is looking forward to working with entrepreneurs and business owners who are striving to generate more leads, close more deals and ultimately grow their companies.

Hochheiser, who is a self-described "serial entrepreneur," currently owns a number of businesses, including Blade Marketing. He specializes in digital marketing and sales and has a true passion for helping other business owners and entrepreneurs to enjoy the same success that he has in his career.

"Over the last 12 months, Ben has helped agency owners close over $1 million worth of deals," the spokesperson noted, adding that through his work at Blade Marketing, Hochheiser's goal is to improve the quality of marketing and help ensure that fellow business owners have the tools they need to create successful companies.

Hochheiser understands that marketing is a complex industry, and that business owners have to make a serious effort to make their company stand out from the competition. He also realizes that each of his valued clients is unique and he genuinely enjoys taking the time to get to know each client and carefully explain how Blade Marketing can help.

After the initial meeting, Hochheiser and his team at Blade Marketing will create a customized digital marketing plan that will help each client to achieve his or her goals.

Now, with the launch of his effective new Guaranteed Booked Appointments Program for Business Owners, Hochheiser is ready and able to assist even more entrepreneurs who are ready to boost their bottom lines.

About Ben Hochheiser and Blade Marketing:

Ben Hochheiser, CEO of Blade Marketing, is an expert marketer and has helped dozens of entrepreneurs get full calendars of appointments. He has been featured in Yahoo Finance, Kivo Daily, and Future Sharks, among others. For more information about his Guaranteed Booked Appointments Program for Business Owners, please visit https://blademarketingteam.com/.

