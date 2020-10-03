Projects in the decentralized financial industry have been gaining serious traction being an alternative to traditional financing without the need for banks or other classic financial intermediary to be involved. Witnessing the new trend, HyperChain Capital, the firm led by the serial entrepreneur Stelian Balta announces their plans to increase investments in innovative DeFi projects.

There has been a significant growth in the decentralized finance segment of the blockchain over the past two months and it is expected to continue. Since the end of August 2020, the total value locked in DeFi space has increased from approximately $8 billion to nearly $10.78 billion.

Founder and CEO Stelian Balta, who's been recently featured in the Entrepreneur magazine, began his impressive career investing in blockchain technologies, after leaving the games industry. "DeFi is the fastest growing segment that's using the blockchain. At HyperChain, we continue to look to invest in these innovative technologies and projects. There are several new platforms evolving, especially the promising ones like Fantom Finance. Now it has become one of the most interesting DeFi projects in the industry," explains Stelian, about the new trend.

Fantom Finance was launched in early 2020 with Andre Cronje as one of the main contributors and advisors and it's quickly gained attention as one of the world's best DeFi platforms. Cronje has been involved in Fantom Finance since day 1 and he's still actively involved in the project.

About HyperChain Capital

HyperChain Capital Management is the premier digital assets management and investment company driven by the philosophy "to do good." One of the first digital asset management companies in the world, HyperChain Capital Management has invested in more than 40 companies since its inception and was one of the first participants and consultants to Blockchain protocol projects. HyperChain Capital supports organizations and entrepreneurs with a vision to build new tech.

The year 2020 has witnessed the evolving of web 3.0 technologies such as DAOs or DeFi platforms. As the global economy continues to seek cashless options due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cryptocurrencies will continue to be an attractive option making investment opportunities ideal for asset management companies. More information about the company can be found at: https://www.hyperchain.capital

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201003005005/en/

Contacts:

Dave Barr

HyperChain Capital

info@hyperchain.capital

https://www.hyperchain.capital