ATX slightly better at 2100 with a strong performance from Wienerberger. News came from Andritz (2), Lenzing (2), Wienerberger, Pierer Mobility, S&T, Wolford, CA Immo, S Immo, Porr, Vienna Stock Exchange, Kapsch TrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,85% to 2.100,79 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -34,08%. Up to now there were 84 days with a positive and 109 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 34,95% away, from the low 28,82%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,4%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,62%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 7,6% in front of Marinomed Biotech 6,73% and SBO 6,4%. And the following stocks performed worst: Flughafen Wien -7,39% in front of Zumtobel -7,14% and OMV -5,35% ....

