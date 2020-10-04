Pierer Mobility: The Pierer Mobility Group, manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW) with motorcycle brands KTM, Husqvarna and Gasgas, announced, that the joint venture with CFMOTO is being further strengthened in order to be able to serve the increasing market demand primarily in China and globally. The new middle class series (750 cc) will be produced in the newly built factory of the Chinese joint venture in Hangzhou. Production will start at the beginning of 2021 and will be supplemented in the future by further models from the 890cc series and selected off-road models. This is intended to strengthen the presence in China and further expand market shares. As a sign of the deepening of the cooperation, CFMOTO has acquired around another percent in the listed Pierer Mobility AG ...

