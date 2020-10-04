Vienna Stock Exchange: By the end of September 2020, the equity turnover increased by 10.46% in comparison to last year. At the end of Q3, equity turnover totalled Euro 52 bn. The average monthly turnover is Euro 5.77 bn. The most actively traded Austrian stocks were Erste Group Bank AG with Euro 9.10 bn, ahead of OMV AG with Euro 7.10 bn and Raiffeisen Bank International AG with Euro 4.29 bn. In fourth and fifth place were voestalpine AG (Euro 4.14 bn) and Verbund AG (Euro 3.34 bn). In the second-largest segment, the global market, which was established in 2017, Euro 2.63 bn in turnover was reported in the course of the year. This is an increase of 73.53% compared to the previous year. The global market currently offers a selection of 718 securities from 26 countries. The national ...

