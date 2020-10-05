

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Monday release August figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, retail sales were up 27.4 percent on month but down 8.5 percent on year.



Thailand will provide September numbers for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on year and core CPI was up an annual 0.3 percent.



Australia will see September results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute. In August, the forecast pegged the inflation rate at 0.1 percent on year.



Several of the regional nations will see September results for their respective PMIs from IHS Markit, including New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday and will return to action on Thursday.



