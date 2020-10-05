

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said Sunday that it will start nonstop service to China four-times weekly between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport. The flights will no longer be required to stop in Seoul, South Korea.



The airline noted that it will operate four weekly nonstop flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from San Francisco to Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting on October 21, 2020.



Customers traveling from Shanghai will return to San Francisco on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.



Tickets are available for purchase on united.com and the United mobile app.



United had announced it wouldn't permit customers who refused to comply with the airline's mandatory mask policy to fly with them while the face mask policy is in place.



The airline also recently announced it will apply Zoono Microbe Shield, an EPA-registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long-lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes, to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.



In 2019, United operated five daily flights between Shanghai and its hubs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York/Newark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

