Luxe VVS Jewelers Leading the Way as the Fastest Growing Diamond Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2020 / Throughout time, the demand for diamonds has remained quite stable, and its enduring value makes it a reliable investment tool for many as well. Yet as the demand grows, the injection of inauthentic jewelry, poor customer service, and inconsistent quality have plagued the jewelers' industry. Amid all these challenges, Chicago-based jewelry brand Luxe VVS Jewelers stands out as a mark of excellence and pride for their loyal customers and the company itself.

The jewelry company is one of the country's fastest-growing VS and VVS Clarity jewelry stores and provides some of the best-designed custom-made pieces for people from different walks of life. Luxe VVS has collaborated on diamond pieces for many of today's hottest celebrities and hip-hop stars. Some of their notable clients include NLE Choppa, Stevo The Rapper, Mickey McFly, and Trap Zilla, to name a few.

While Luxe VVS's designs match the level of the prestige that a celebrity or influencer might have, their price points are also some of the most affordable levels for VS and VVS diamond clarity accessories in the market today. This offering makes it very possible for anyone from the general public to have a custom design made by the high-class company.

Despite their friendly price points, however, Luxe VVS makes no compromises on the quality of output. The company carries only the highest level of clarity, committing to selling only authentic VS and VVS diamonds to people who want only the best.

Customers can expect a mapped out journey with Luxe VVS patrons. A prospect starts with a consultation with a jewelry expert who discusses design ideas, options, and a workable budget. The company's dedicated jewelry designers then proceed to craft a custom design for clients using 3D models given to the client for approval. Once approved, the jewelry piece is brought to life and laden with the best quality diamonds available in the market. The piece goes through a thorough quality assurance check, then it is presented to the client.

The jewelry brand's designs stand out for their timeless nature, making them relevant in any era and culture. People from all over the country have flocked to the jewelry brand to get a hold of their very own personalized and highly custom Luxe VVS pieces.

Luxe VVS Jewelers place a very high value on customer trust. Every conversation, transaction, and presentation deliberately happens to earn the invaluable faith of each customer toward the company's offering and promise. This commitment has gone viral as referrals come knocking on the jewelers' doors regularly. Most of Luxe VVS's tremendous business growth comes from word of mouth marketing that has worked toward their favor. In a short amount of time, the company has attracted everyone from your regular average joes to chart-topping artists and celebrities.

The company looks to go deeper into the hip-hop industry, mainly since the brand's creativity and influences stem heavily from the history and current trends in hip-hop. With all that the company has accomplished in a short amount of time, the brains behind the business are choosing not to settle. In the years to come, the jewelry company's existing and incoming clients can expect that Luxe VVS will continue in their commitment to excellence and differentiation even as their client base grows with time.

