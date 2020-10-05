Valyou Furniture: High-Quality Furniture at Good Prices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2020 / First-time homeowners and people who only recently started living independently view furniture as investments. Good furniture means more comfort in their homes. Furniture can also be a way for them to inject their living spaces with their identity. Beautifully designed, high quality, durable furniture can be expensive, but Valyou Furniture provides affordable pieces for homes while maintaining quality.

Valyou Furniture was founded in Hawaii, and its founders started with a dream to provide affordable and fashionable furniture to the residents of Hawaii. The first branch opened in Kapolei, Hawaii. Since then, their second location in Hawaii opened, and Valyou Furniture has dominated the market there. These stores in Hawaii grew, enabling them to ship furniture to other islands. Recently, they expanded to open a warehouse and distribution center in Las Vegas to cater to more people looking to purchase beautiful high-quality furniture.

Millennials run Valyou Furniture, and as a technologically savvy group of people, their team has reshaped the way people buy furniture. They have an engaging relationship with their customers, many of whom are young adults. The company uses relatable memes and references in communicating with their buyers. The brand also offers a social shopping experience, often holding unique giveaways. One such giveaway was their Fugly Furniture Contest, where followers of the brand's social media pages sent photos of their ugliest furniture in the hopes of getting it replaced with a Valyou Furniture piece.

As a company created by millennials, they understand what influences the current generation's purchasing choices. Valyou Furniture encourages its customers not to settle for cheap furniture that will not last in the long-run. The company wants its customers to know that reasonably priced designer furniture is available for them.

Connecting with people is at the core of the company's ethos. The team at Valyou Furniture make sure that their customers feel welcomed and accommodated. Their team puts in the effort to make furniture shopping a hassle-free experience. They also operate on providing convenience for their buyers. A customer unable to go to their stores has the option of having a sales agent give a virtual tour of their store and show them various furniture options through a video call. Browsing and purchasing their furniture online is also an option they offer.

Valyou Furniture is a young brand and company, but it has grown to make a name for itself, standing out as a contender to other go-to established furniture brands. From their humble beginnings in a store in Hawaii, they now provide affordable, high-quality furniture to people across the US. This company values its customers, and they work to establish a good relationship with them.

Valyou Furniture offers designer furniture priced right. Prospective buyers can enjoy saving money on their furniture purchases without having to sacrifice style, functionality, and longevity. With superb customer service, anyone looking to buy things for their home is assured of top-notch service and high-quality furniture at Valyou Furniture.

For more information on Valyou Furniture, you may visit their website.

Company: Valyou Furniture

Email: Eddie@valyoufurniture.com

Phone number: 808-359-2775

Website: www.valyoufurniture.com

SOURCE: Valyou Furniture

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609061/Valyou-Furniture-High-Quality-Furniture-at-Good-Prices