Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
05.10.2020 | 07:04
Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership

HASSELT, Belgium, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance, testing and cyber security services has today announced a partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems.

Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.

Our partnership with Darktrace helps us offer an even more extensive range of cyber security services that build upon the exceptional AI platform and can help protect our customers against the unpredictable threats from email, cloud and SaaS, to workforce devices and connected IoT devices.

"As workforces grow more dynamic and remote than ever before, using AI to detect and respond to emerging attacks and vulnerabilities in their earliest stages has never been more crucial," commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology at Darktrace. "We are delighted to partner with Eurofins in order to empower more organizations to embrace cutting edge defences and build cyber resilience across their dynamic environments."

Eurofins describes itself as 'Your trusted partner in quality' and this partnership with Darktrace further extends the scope of partnerships.

© 2020 PR Newswire
