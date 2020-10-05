Instinctif Partners' clients dominate MEIRA's digital award categories with prizes to Mobily, SABB, Almarai and Habib Medical Group

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Projects by Instinctif Partners, a leading international business communications consultancy, with Etihad Etisalat ("Mobily"), Saudi British Bank ("SABB"), Almarai and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group ("HMG"), have been recognised at the 2020 Middle East Investor Relations Association ("MEIRA") Awards. Mobily placed first for Best Digital Annual Report, followed by SABB and Almarai as runners-up. HMG ranked second for Best Digital Investor Relations.

The MEIRA Conference & Awards is the most anticipated regional Investor Relations ("IR") event of the year, celebrating best practice IR by issuers across the Middle East and North Africa. This year, Instinctif Partners put increased emphasis on its clients' digital activities, which proved valuable with the need for virtual AGMs and increased digital communication arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Every year, more corporates shift their focus to digital reporting and IR, with market conditions in 2020 and 2021 likely to accelerate the trend.

Mohammed A. Aljbali, Executive General Manager - Investor Relations, Finance at Mobily, commented: "We have recognised that the shift towards digital is more important than ever, and it was vital for us to integrate this within every aspect of the business - including for Investor Relations. We are proud to have been awarded best Digital Annual Report in the Middle East, and we would like to thank Instinctif Partners for their support, while congratulating our fellow nominees and winners."

Faris F. Alshareef, Head of Investor Relations, Regulatory Reporting and Tax Compliance at SABB commented: "The award ranking is a reflection of the value that SABB places on its shareholders and the investment community, in our mission to transparently articulate strategy and performance. We are proud to be recognised for the progress that we have made, as well as being short-listed for the print version. Our success in the digital category is particularly important, when 'digital excellence' is one of the key enablers of our Bank's strategy."

Instinctif Partners has supported Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group in establishing its IR function and building a comprehensive and impactful programme that drives value for stakeholders. Instinctif Partners' work on HMG's digital IR channels included support for the development of a fully integrated IR website, investor engagement initiatives across a range of virtual channels, and buy- and sell-side relationship development and management. HMG was awarded 2nd place for Best Digital IR.

Samantha Bartel, CEO & Managing Partner at Instinctif Partners, commented: "I would like to extend my gratitude to the judges, speakers, panellists, and those who made the virtual conference possible in these difficult times. Most of all, congratulations are due to all of the companies who submitted their work and showcased their efforts and achievements. We are very proud to work with such highly-regarded clients in the MENA region, and we are equally proud to have contributed to their success in striving for best practice Investor Relations. In this respect, Mobily, SABB, Almarai and HMG are deserving winners, and will no doubt pass more milestones in the future."

About Instinctif Partners

Instinctif Partners is a leading international business communications consultancy with expertise across diverse practice areas: capital markets, corporate, public policy, content & creative and insight & research. It is a specialist in reputation and influence, with experience across numerous sectors. It works with clients across multiple and complex audiences combining deep insights, expert storytelling and creative delivery to change behaviours, emotions and perceptions. Instinctif Partners currently employs over 320 people in 12 offices across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company is one of the fastest growing consultancies in its industry, and over the past two years has won or been shortlisted for over 30 awards, recognising both client work and the growth of the business as a whole. Accolades include International Agency of the Year 2018 & 2017 at the PR Week Global Awards, Outstanding Large Consultancy of the Year 2018 at the CIPR Excellence Awards, Corporate Consultancy of the Year 2017 at the EMEA SABRE Awards, and City Agency of the Year at the PRCA City and Financial Awards 2016 & 2017. Instinctif Partners also won Gold at the PR Week Best Places to Work 2018 for Large Agency, and was named by the London Stock Exchange as one of 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain. www.instinctif.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306882/MEIRA_Awards_winners.jpg