Real Estate Concierge Auctions: RECA on Revolutionizing the Property Auction System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Two things come to mind when talking about real estate: challenging and cutthroat. In an environment that fosters competition, one must be the best in the business in order to succeed. Taking a cue from this challenging circumstance, Simon Polito brings his A-game as he takes the reins of his company, Real Estate Concierge Auctions or RECA, to achieve excellence in a dog-eat-dog industry.

Unlike other individuals who became real estate moguls due to inheritance or luck, Simon Polito and his company, RECA, reached the summits of success by solely banking on the power of resilience and Simon's persevering spirit. And as Simon continues to achieve his goals for RECA in the industry, he shares that the first step towards success in real estate is to allow one's tenacious spirit to take over one's body and soul.

Hailed as an esteemed realtor and founder of RECA, Simon Polito has dedicated his life to transforming the company into a real estate empire. And although Simon had to work twice as hard to achieve this goal, it neither bothered him nor broke his spirit. Instead, this circumstance fueled him to do more each day. As a result of Simon's unmatched resilience, RECA has become a force to be reckoned with in the real estate landscape.

True to its name, RECA is a real estate company that boasts colors that exude innovation and property investment know-how. It is a company that provides a groundbreaking and full-service method designed to introduce a novel and accelerated system of buying and selling luxury real estate. Having been in the business for almost two decades, RECA takes pride in its ability to deliver through its professional background, steady sales volume, and various accolades in the real estate industry.

Although RECA packs a promising venture through its state-of-the-art methods and undeniable expertise, Simon Polito especially highlights its ability to deliver while providing a personalized and customer-oriented service that is absolutely dedicated to its clients.

Because of its sterling image in the real estate scene, RECA has become a highly recognized brand that has arranged and negotiated hundreds of international real estate transactions, all while achieving over $600M in sales.

Being more than a money-making venture and frontrunner in real estate, RECA stands for something other than striving to become number one in buying and selling properties; the company exists to correct and take down a traditional auction system that the country continues to adhere to. And by highlighting its novel auction system across business dealings, RECA aims to educate the real estate business and encourage the community to update their methods to keep up with the times.

As the company continues to embody excellence in a cutthroat environment, RECA wishes to remind the people that despite the countless recognitions it has received over time, the firm still centers its achievements through its persevering spirit and client satisfaction. After all, the company's successes would not have been possible without the founder's tenacity and clients who continuously patronize the brand. With Simon Polito at the helm, RECA will continue to maintain its name in the realms of property and real estate.

