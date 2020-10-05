Brandon Mouw: Living a Full Life With a Chronic Illness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Most people are born healthy, and they live a life without having any life-threatening illnesses or conditions. They may not know what it is like to lead a life where their body has to be monitored closely to survive. Brandon Mouw was not so lucky. He was diagnosed with diabetes at age three. Multiple surgeries and a transplant later, he shares his story of survival.

Brandon Mouw was diagnosed with Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes when he was three years old. As he grew up, his rare condition became even rarer and more challenging when diagnosed as a brittle diabetic, meaning his condition is more difficult to manage. People with this condition often experience swings of either too low blood glucose or too high levels of glucose in their systems. These swings in blood glucose levels happen unpredictably and can disrupt the person's day to day life. This can also lead to hospitalizations and fatalities.

Despite his condition, Brandon Mouw has a full life. He received degrees in Theology, Education, and History. He did missionary work as well. For a time, Brandon taught social studies to high school students. Later on, he earned a law degree and worked as an intern at the Department of State. But as anyone with a chronic illness knows, sometimes it takes over, and the body slowly starts shutting down.

His heart stopped twice due to severely low levels of blood glucose. He needed nine surgeries. He lost one of his kidneys. Brandon Mouw was hanging on by a thread. The last resort was a pancreas-only transplant, and even then, it was no guarantee that it would save his life. This transplant operation was expensive, and Brandon could not find an insurance provider who could cover the costs of this specific procedure because it is an optional coverage in the Affordable Care Act. Racing against time, Brandon Mouw worked with friends, family, and strangers who, out of the kindness of their hearts, helped to raise over $250,000 in three months. Meanwhile, he continued to manage his condition through daily blood sugar testing, using a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump, as well as living with a diabetic alert dog.

The pancreas-only transplant went well, and now Brandon Mouw is embarking on a new chapter in his life. He is currently writing a book about his experience living with diabetes and how he overcame the odds with his transplant. Brandon also engages in motivational speaking in an attempt to raise awareness of chronic illnesses. He hopes to inspire others with his story and motivate other people living with a chronic illness to keep living a good life. This survivor has also been a guest on several podcasts where he talks about his experience with living as a brittle diabetic and how things have changed for him post-transplant.

Brandon Mouw is a man with big dreams, especially now that he has a second lease at life. He wants to be a voice for those who are afraid of having a pancreas transplant. This man has become a vocal and active advocate for transplant recipients and the chronically ill. He hopes one day to help shape legislation about healthcare change to provide more care for the sick. Brandon Mouw is someone who lives his life to the fullest, no matter what.

