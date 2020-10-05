Building on its global success, Ingram Micro is recognized for its strong performance as an HPE business partner

Ingram Micro Inc., has earned two EMEA-based Distributor of the Year awards at this year's Partner Growth Summit Virtual Event held by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Ingram Micro's Middle East Saudi Arabia (MESA) and Central Europe, Russia, Turkey and Africa (CERTA) teams were recognized for their outstanding performance, commitment to customer excellence, and elevated engagement with HPE and mutual channel partners.

"Our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric value-added solutions are completely aligned with HPE's strategy. Our teams have worked closely with the HPE teams to achieve these outstanding results in multiple regions." Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief country executive, META region, Ingram Micro Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We consider our partners a part of our own team, so it's an honor to recognize these members of our channel who embody a customer-first approach and raise the standard of business excellence," said George Hope, head of worldwide partner sales, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Distributors play a pivotal role in helping our channel partners enhance their sales and marketing expertise, drive profitability and differentiate themselves. By evolving together, we can continue to accelerate growth and drive mutual success."

To exceed expectations and goals, Ingram Micro prioritizes collaboration, and put processes in play to better understand the needs of its joint HPE channel partners and the customers they serve. Ingram Micro teams engaged and empowered HPE channel partners, helping them do more with more, including taking advantage of Ingram Micro's financial solutions and services, and subject matter experts. Ingram Micro also helped HPE recruit and train new HPE channel partners, while expanding relationships with existing HPE partners across the region.

Dr. Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief country executive, META region, commemorates the achievements of the teams stating, "Our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric value-added solutions are completely aligned with HPE's strategy. Our teams have worked closely with the HPE teams to achieve these outstanding results in multiple regions."

