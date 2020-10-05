Online sales of OTCs, prescription drugs and parapharmacy products in beauty, food and baby-care categories have been surging in the last years, with COVID-19 bringing extra waves of consumer demand. With this new eCommerce segment on the rise, more than 1,000 representatives of Retailers Manufacturers of Consumer Healthcare products will be coming together on the 4th, 5th 6th of November in the world's first ePharmacy Summit. The three-day virtual event is organized by Convert Group, the leading Market Intelligence organization of Consumer Healthcare products FMCGs sold online. You can read more about the event at epharmacysummit.com.

Top professionals from 20 countries that are leading ePharma strategies in their local and international markets will be sharing their experiences, discussing trends and presenting best practices with a global consumer healthcare audience.

Confirmed Speakers include:

Martin Moore eCommerce Director EMEA, J&J [UK]

David Maso Head of Europe, Zur Rose Group [Germany]

Prasanna Pitale SVP Global Consumer Healthcare, IQVIA [UK]

Guillaume Gauthier Healthcare Industry Manager, Google [Germany]

Anne de Witte International Business Unit Development Project Director, Pierre Fabre [France]

Nicholas Hall President, Nicholas Hall [UK]

Rasha Rady COO U& cofounder, chefaa [Egypt]

Georgios Kaperonis ex Head of Analytics Tesco founder Decisively [Greece]

Mikhail Chulin ePharmacy Business Development Manager, ePharmacy, Yandex [Russia]

Elena Chailazopoulou Director of Product Innovation Deputy CEO, Convert Group [Greece]

and 15 more speakers from Korea to Mexico City.

The Summit's chair, Panayotis Gezerlis, founder CEO of Convert Group, stated: "An industry advances when leaders share knowledge, experience and data. At Convert Group we are excited to host the first global ePharmacy Summit and we are preparing to welcome top Consumer Healthcare professionals with an interest in eCommerce from around the world."

Attendees will also have access to an unparalleled online networking experience, real-time translation into 109 languages and will be able to visit virtual booths of industry changemakers. Tickets are sold per person or per organization.

For more information, visit epharmacysummit.com and browse through the agenda, book your tickets, or contact the organizers for sponsorship opportunities.

