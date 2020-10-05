Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 October 2020

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director Shareholding

The Company was advised today that Nishith Malde, a non-executive director of the Company, on 2 October 2020, transferred 4,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from his Small Self Administered Pension Scheme to a Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan, for no consideration.

Following the transfer, Nishith Malde continues to have an interest in 12,689,964 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 5.00% of the Company's existing issued share capital and 3.68% of the enlarged issued share capital following the admission of the new Ordinary Shares on 6 October 2020, pursuant to the fundraising announced on 1 October 2020. The beneficial holding of Nishith Malde comprises his direct holding of 11,230,464 Ordinary Shares and an interest of 1,459,500 Ordinary Shares in the Company held by way of his shareholding in Highlands Village Limited, of which he owns 8.4%. Highlands Village Limited owns 17,375,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

