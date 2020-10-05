Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, October 3
5 October 2020
Drumz plc
('Drumz' or the 'Company')
Director Shareholding
The Company was advised today that Nishith Malde, a non-executive director of the Company, on 2 October 2020, transferred 4,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from his Small Self Administered Pension Scheme to a Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan, for no consideration.
Following the transfer, Nishith Malde continues to have an interest in 12,689,964 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 5.00% of the Company's existing issued share capital and 3.68% of the enlarged issued share capital following the admission of the new Ordinary Shares on 6 October 2020, pursuant to the fundraising announced on 1 October 2020. The beneficial holding of Nishith Malde comprises his direct holding of 11,230,464 Ordinary Shares and an interest of 1,459,500 Ordinary Shares in the Company held by way of his shareholding in Highlands Village Limited, of which he owns 8.4%. Highlands Village Limited owns 17,375,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nishith Malde
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares between pensions
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,000,000
N/a
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 October 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM