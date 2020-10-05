Anzeige
Montag, 05.10.2020
Die Anleger müssen begeistert sein! 100% Kursplus am Montag?
WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
05.10.2020 | 08:04
Drumz Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 3

5 October 2020

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Director Shareholding

The Company was advised today that Nishith Malde, a non-executive director of the Company, on 2 October 2020, transferred 4,000,000 Ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") from his Small Self Administered Pension Scheme to a Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan, for no consideration.

Following the transfer, Nishith Malde continues to have an interest in 12,689,964 Ordinary Shares representing approximately 5.00% of the Company's existing issued share capital and 3.68% of the enlarged issued share capital following the admission of the new Ordinary Shares on 6 October 2020, pursuant to the fundraising announced on 1 October 2020. The beneficial holding of Nishith Malde comprises his direct holding of 11,230,464 Ordinary Shares and an interest of 1,459,500 Ordinary Shares in the Company held by way of his shareholding in Highlands Village Limited, of which he owns 8.4%. Highlands Village Limited owns 17,375,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information please contact:
Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nishith Malde
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Transfer of shares between pensions
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/a4,000,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



4,000,000


N/a
e)Date of the transaction
2 October 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
© 2020 PR Newswire
