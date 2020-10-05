Riga, Latvia, 2020-10-05 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1LOS Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.09.2020 - Šiauliu bankas SAB1LPS2 Public offering VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 14.12.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.10.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 07.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04023C LTGNB04023C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB055023FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Linas Agro Group LNA1L Notice on General VLN 09.10.2020 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.10.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 11.10.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.10.2020 Rigas juvelierizstradajumu Extraordinary RIG rupnica RJR1R General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.10.2020 Ignitis grupe Planned initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2020 Olainfarm OLF1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.10.2020 Baltic Mill BMLB045021FB Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.10.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.