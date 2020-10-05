Anzeige
Montag, 05.10.2020
Die Anleger müssen begeistert sein! 100% Kursplus am Montag?
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
05.10.20
08:17 Uhr
7,140 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2020 | 08:05
Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

JSC Olainfarmon October 8, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

JSC Olainfarm will pay dividend 0.32 EUR per share on October 9, 2020.

JSC Olainfarm confirms that the profit paid in dividends was earned before 31 December 2017. It is prior years' profit, which is stated on the balance sheet as at 31 December 2017 and that has not been distributed as dividends.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878
janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
