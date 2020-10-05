Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

JSC Olainfarmon October 8, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

JSC Olainfarm will pay dividend 0.32 EUR per share on October 9, 2020.

JSC Olainfarm confirms that the profit paid in dividends was earned before 31 December 2017. It is prior years' profit, which is stated on the balance sheet as at 31 December 2017 and that has not been distributed as dividends.

Additional information:

Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com