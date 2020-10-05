Kloth Magazine: The Trendsetter for High Fashion in the Streetwear Culture

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Catching the public eye for its unique fashion craze is the rising lifestyle brand Kloth Magazine. With its vast network of clothing brands, fashion models, and influencers flaunting new styles, many fashion enthusiasts have turned to this brand for their daily dose of fashion ideas.

Kloth Magazine is a brand promoting high fashion in the streetwear culture. It is a fashion hub "where culture lives" as it flaunts different styles and trends in the high fashion world. From flaunting high-end garments and kicks to displaying other angles of luxury living, the brand truly sets the trend in the fashion community. "Living out that sought out luxurious lifestyle is what we represent and base our content on," says the founder of the brand Abrahim Harb.

Behind the success of Kloth Magazine is its founder, Abrahim Harb, who spearheads the brand. Initially, the brand began as a personal hobby in 2013, stemming from his strong passion for fashion and high-end garments. At a young age, the brand owner migrated from a war-torn Lebanon to the United States and lived a life full of hardships. "Growing up, we weren't always able to afford clothes. I would be lucky to be able to buy a few new shirts for the school year. I went through a few years of high school wearing the same clothes over and over again to the point where many of my classmates began to notice," says Abrahim as he recalls how his passion for clothing began. So when this fashion aficionado started working, he religiously saved up so he could grab some nice clothes for himself from the mall. "I realized that I loved fashion, brand names, anything that made me feel like I was different walking into a room," he says.

From that moment, Abrahim knew his aspirations in life revolved around what interested him most: clothes. After deciding to pursue his dreams and passion for fashion, he established what is now popularly known as Kloth Magazine. Today, the brand has amassed almost 100,000 followers on Instagram alone. Over time, it has worked alongside popular clothing brands such as Fashion Nova, MVMT, and many more European and US-based brands. The brand has its own media team, complete with professional photographers, videographers, editors, and marketers who are responsible for coming up with incredible media content. With that said, its intriguing and creative social media contents in high fashion have, indeed, captured the attention of millions of people from all over the world, and its social media presence continues to grow exponentially.

Kloth Magazine provides relevant information about the trendiest and hottest picks for high fashion streetwear. It also makes sure that followers are updated on new releases and the most sought out high fashion pieces in the market. What makes this brand even more interesting is the personal connection it establishes with its fans. Not being tied to the chains of the corporate world, the brand freely shares contents of its followers, showcasing beginner influencers and models who need exposure in the industry, an approach not many big brands take.

Today, Klothing Magazine continues to grow. With its fast-growing presence online and its increasing number of supporters, this lifestyle brand is forecasted to be seen in every press release, fashion show, sneaker show, and other relevant fashion events sooner or later.

Get updated with the latest trends and hottest picks for high fashion in the streetwear culture by checking out the official Instagram of Kloth Magazine.

