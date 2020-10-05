CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.10.2020;Das Instrument AMT US87236Y1082 TD AMERITRADE HLDG DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2020

The instrument AMT US87236Y1082 TD AMERITRADE HLDG DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2020

