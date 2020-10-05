Highlifeflo's Audio Production Service LLC: Andrew "Highlifeflo" Flores Is Elevating the Music Scene in Ways That Nobody Else Can

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Life just has its own way of unfolding; everyone has passions that they want to pursue and a certain path toward that passion. For Andrew "Highlifeflo" Flores, making music is a way of life. It's more than just some hobby like others make it out to be. As a kid from South City, he's had his fair share of doubters, but soon enough, he'll prove them all wrong.

Andrew "Highlifeflo" Flores started recording ten years ago at the age of 14. His experiences eventually landed him an internship where he got to choose a college specializing in audio. As a student, there was a clear path that lay before him. He was going to go from being an intern to an assistant engineer to becoming a head engineer. The path was already set.

During college, Andrew "Highlifeflo" Flores was recording at his grandfather's house in South City as a way to study what he was learning. He had a $300 setup at the time, but he was still able to build his skills from his routine of eight-hour classes and eight-hour recordings at home. He did all of this for an entire year without ever catching a break.

As luck would have it, word spread around of a home studio in South City that was making fantastic records all throughout. The buzz allowed him to generate some revenue and eventually invest in his own studio. The records that Highlifeflo was making landed in local radio stations in the Bay Area. It was his first big break, and everybody saw high hopes for the young artist.

When he graduated from college, he finally decided to start his own studio in a more commercial location. It was then and there that he started offering online audio services as well. Fast forward to two years, Highlifeflo has now recorded the first Platinum Certified Hip-Hop record to ever come out of San Francisco. His studio had also become the most booked studio in the Bay Area, which is home to hundreds of amazing musical talent.

24kGoldn's "Valentino" was recorded at Highlifeflo's studio, which was the first Platinum Rap record to come out of San Francisco. The song was prominently featured on the social media platform TikTok and also managed to chart on Billboards' Hot 100. Highlifeflo's studio is also the most booked hip-hop studio in Northern California, and his clients have nothing but positive feedback for his engineering talents.

Recording artists, audio engineers, and music producers will greatly benefit from what Highlifeflo brings to the table. He is passionate about what he does, and the service he provides is unmatched in the Bay Area. He gives his clients honest feedback 100 percent of the time, and his top priority is discovering his clients' distinct sound and building their style out of that.

From the get-go, Highlifeflo has always envisioned his path in life. The way his life had unfolded has been part of his plan and the clear path that he took no matter how unconventional his passion may have been. He never gave up and pursued his passion wholeheartedly, honing his mastery along the way.

To follow Andrew "Highlifeflo" Flores on his musical journey

