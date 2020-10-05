iSocial Marketing LLC: Liz Friesen Grows Brand Success Through Her Social Media Consulting Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Helping corporations and individuals grow their businesses by growing their knowledge, leverage, and brand awareness are what social media marketing expert Liz Friesen has been doing. "It's so fun to see others achieve their dreams and know that I played a part in it," says the rising brand mogul.

Growing up in a small rural community, Liz Friesen had big dreams of making a significant impact in the business industry. This aspiration was often met with a fair amount of "small town skepticism." Still, she did not let these things affect her determination to chase after her dreams in the business world.

Liz Friesen successfully obtained a degree in business and marketing. Initially, she stuck to a job that guaranteed a dependable paycheck and little risk. But giving birth to her son, who faced health issues that caused insanely high medical bills, fueled her to be bolder and strive harder. Taking a leap of faith, she gathered enough courage to step into her real passion for the business world. Now, she is making large strides in the industry by revolutionizing the way entrepreneurs are doing business.

She recently took some time to experiment with different business models and methods, concluding that social media was the way to go. She invested time and effort in mastering the art of social media marketing. Using her vast knowledge in business and marketing and combining it with social media strategies, she brings her clients effective brand solutions and ideas designed to help reach the top.

The rising social media coach saw a gap in the business landscape that needed to be filled. She knew many people who had great business plans but had no knowledge about social media strategies that would work for their businesses. She wanted to make a difference for these people.

What makes Liz Friesen stand out from her competitors is her impressive commitment to each client. "I involve myself personally with their business struggles, their goals become my goals, helping them brand their image and solve problems before the problem is relevant," explains the social media marketing star.

At present, she is set to work with corporations hoping to expand their knowledge in the influencer industry. "My business partners and I are developing an easier and more effective way to transition companies into this vastly growing field," she excitingly shares. Liz Friesen also has her eyes on creating a social media training program curated to help her clients and their teams master the art of marketing.

With the support of her family, friends, and her ever-supportive husband, the small-town girl many years ago has transformed into a seven-figure online business powerhouse who is pursuing her passion. Indeed, Liz Friesen is living the life she has always dreamed of, and as a way of giving back, she is sharing her business knowledge and expertise to empower other entrepreneurs in their journey.

To know more about Liz Friesen and her social media marketing services, please visit her official website.

