GSD Venture Studios Gary Fowler Launches New Accelerator GSD Labs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Startups face a number of difficulties when trying to raise capital and expand globally. GSD Venture Studios travels the world inviting resilient teams to establish partnerships to ensure organizations grow the right way. Unlike traditional investors, they take senior operational (often co-founder) roles in these companies, capitalizing on their trusted reputation, experiences and network to drive explosive growth.

International companies typically feel locked into just one country when attempting to expand. GSD has helped many international startups with innovative products and services establish a footprint in Silicon Valley and beyond. And now they are thrilled to be announcing the launch of their premier accelerator called GSD Labs, which will focus exclusively on helping technology startups enter the US. They have designed GSD Labs to fully prepare companies before they either enter a US accelerator or become a GSD partner.

GSD co-founders Gary Fowler and Derek Distenfield will serve as the lead mentors for GSD Labs. Gary is the CEO, President and Co-Founder of GSD serving as the driving sales generation force as well as one of the lead mentors for all GSD portfolio companies. He takes a senior operational role in each GSD-backed startup, putting several decades of expertise behind them. Previously, he co-founded top CIS accelerators GVA and SKOLKOVO Startup Academy, where over 30% of the companies went on to achieve success.

He has founded 11 companies, including Yva.ai and DY Investments, and has a successful IPO and CKSW under his belt. His extensive experience with both the AI industry andthe Russian startup community enables him to quickly spot promising young companies and identify those primed for explosive global growth. As a result, he builds strong relationships with founders and teams who are bold enough toGoGlobal.

"We are thrilled to be launching our 10-week accelerator program; GSD Labs to help international startups make powerful strides in Silicon Valley" - Gary Fowler

Derek Distenfield is the COO and Co-Founder of GSD. He is passionate about breaking barriers, leading innovation, and inspiring people to believe they can achieve. Known for bringing revolutionary new ideas to organizations that deliver explosive growth and for being efficient with limited resources, Derek's high tolerance for ambiguity and complexity makes him an invaluable source of inspiration and advice for growth-oriented startups and founders. He is also a mentor and startup business advisor for GrowthX, Google Pioneer Accelerator, and LifeFlip Media as well as a columnist for Forbes and a college lecturer at Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. Derek is the operational mastermind who brings a variety of resources together to best serve each portfolio company.

"We are committed to helping startups with a dream to bring their world-class products to the global market" - Derek Distenfield

In their years of experience spearheading startup growth, they are intimately familiar with the multitude of challenges faced when trying to raise capital and expand globally. GSD Labs is committed to focusing on the 3 biggest ones.

Fueling Sales

What people truly care about is how you can help them, not what you do. Using the right branding, messaging, and Silicon Valley sales and marketing hacks that create buzz, traction and repeatable sales models that will have US customers flocking to you.

Take Off with Funding

The leading companies in the world define new categories then dominate and monopolize them. And the top way to do this is to raise money from within the Silicon Valley community. Being able to demonstrate to VCs not only traction but how you are 10x better than anyone else out there is how we help startups secure funding.

Land with Structure

Once a startup has landed in the US they need to have the right structure and follow the correct regulations. GSD Labs makes sure they can navigate the political, cultural, and legal dynamics necessary in order to be as successful as possible.

It all starts with a 10-week virtual accelerator leading up to a demo-day with US investors. They will bring in industry experts with global reputations to help companies navigate the minefield that includes US sales, marketing, and traction.

What their panel of experts will be offering:

Demo day to invite-only investors

Advisor matching with pre-screened experts

Accelerator application help

Sales hacks for US market

Press coverage and digital marketing

Strategic partnerships

Expert storytelling to help navigate cultural & political dynamics

Companies will receive $2500 in free legal assistance from K&L Gates law firm, a free subscription to Carta, and discounts from world-renowned corporate storyteller and pitch alchemist Donna Griffit. Plus other useful and valuable insights for growing their business globally.

If you are an international founder you might be wondering if you qualify. What GSD Labs is seeking are the top English-speaking, technology companies that have a revenue of $0-500k USD, are located outside of the United States and have the resilience and drive for what it takes to GoGlobal.

