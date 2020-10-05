American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Do Self-Directed IRAs Give Retirement Investors an Advantage?

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Do Self-Directed IRAs really give retirement investors an advantage? A recent post at American IRA had the answer: sometimes. For retirement investors, Self-Directed IRAs are powerful tools that allow them to make investments beyond the traditional stock market. For example, retirement investors might make as far-ranging investments as real estate, precious metals, and tax liens. According to the post at American IRA, this broadens the potential range of diversification for retirement investors.

This combination of diversification and the tax protections of retirement accounts is a unique part of Self-Directing that many investors enjoy. But the post at American IRA was also quick to point out that a Self-Directed IRA is not a "different" account; what differs is how the account is managed. For example, a Traditional IRA and a Self-Directed Traditional IRA both hold the same rules. A Self-Directed investor is still expected to live up to the same rules as all retirement investors.

Where, then, do the benefits of investing in a Self-Directed IRA enter the picture? The post noted that while a Self-Directed IRA doesn't have specific tax advantages as opposed to other retirement accounts, the ability to more independently manage one's investments means "Self-Directing may make it easier to take advantage of the tax protections with a retirement account."

Have investors learned about these advantages? According to the post, which quotes Pew Research, there was a large increase in funds in alternative investments between 2006 and 2016. That my point to more investors using Self-Directed IRAs for alternative asset classes for their retirement.

A Self-Directed IRA does have the advantage of putting the investor in the driver's seat. Rather than waiting around and choosing from a select few funds, investors who direct their own retirement plans can build something broader and more diverse with a Self-Directed IRA. That, in turn, could lead to more peace of mind throughout the process of retirement investing.

