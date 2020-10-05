Today, October 5, 2020, ECIT AS disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (ME, ISIN code SE0005991601, order book ID 37031) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB