Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spiral membrane market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for spiral membranes in wastewater treatment application is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing environmental restrictions on the discharge of untreated wastewater from the municipal and industrial sources have resulted in the growth of the global market for spiral membranes over the past few years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Polyamide accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2019 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to easy availability and low cost of these polymers

Reverse osmosis was the largest technology segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 40% of the global market share. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period as reverse osmosis technology exhibits a considerably higher recovery rate than the traditional thermal desalination processes

The water & wastewater treatment end-use segment is projected to account for the maximum revenue share by 2027

Growing focus on maximizing the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharge is likely to benefit the segment growth

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization

China led the APAC regional market in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027 mainly due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding environmental safety.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Spiral Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Type (Polyamide, Fluoropolymers), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spiral-membrane-market

The growing adoption of reverse osmosis technology has also contributed to the market development. The market is influenced by several regulatory and technology trends, which play a critical role in driving industry growth. Rising demand due to the scarcity of quality drinking water is anticipated to benefit the industry growth. In addition, the growing population has accelerated the depletion of water resources coupled with the contamination of ground and surface water bodies, which has encouraged the adoption of water treatment processes.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spiral membranes market on the basis of polymer type, technology, end-use, and region:

Spiral Membrane Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Polyamide



PS & PES



Fluoropolymers



Others

Spiral Membrane Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Reverse Osmosis



Microfiltration



Ultrafiltration



Nanofiltration

Spiral Membrane End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Water & Wastewater Treatment



Industry Processing



Food & Beverage Processing



Pharmaceutical & Medical



Others

Spiral Membrane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Spiral Membranes Market

DowDuPont Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hydranautics

LG Water Solutions

SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions

Merck Group

Pentair plc

Koch Membrane Systems

Pall Corporation

Alfa Laval

Applied Membranes

Aquabio

Axeon Water Technologies

Fileder

GEA Group

