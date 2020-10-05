

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, composite PMI figures from Italy are due. Final PMI reports are due from France and Germany at 3.50 and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area composite PMI survey data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1728 against the greenback, 123.85 against the yen, 1.0762 against the franc and 0.9083 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

