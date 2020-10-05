Suominen Corporation: Suominen's financial reporting in 2021

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2021 as follows:

February 4, 2021 - Financial Statements Release for 2020

April 28, 2021 - Interim Report for January-March 2021

August 13, 2021 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2021

October 27, 2021 - Interim Report for January-September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during the week starting on March 1, 2021 (week 9) at the latest.

Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For more information:

Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

SUOMINEN CORPORATION