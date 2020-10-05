Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period
The automotive subscription services market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 64% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005321/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Request for Technavio's market report estimates including pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on automotive subscription services market. Download a Free Sample Report on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic analysis.
Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary industry is anticipated to have negative impact. The automotive subscription services market will also showcase a Negative impact during 2020-2024.
Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Subscription Services Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- OEMs
- Dealership/third Party
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
North America was the largest automotive subscription services market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in car subscriptions and a rise in automotive prices and regulations will significantly influence automotive subscription services market growth in this region. The US is a key market for automotive subscription services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
The Consumer Discretionary market is anticipated to have an Indirect impact and the automotive subscription services market demand will show Inferior growth.View market snapshot before purchasing
The option to select from a wide range of vehicles under a single subscription has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the automotive subscription services market. Other market drivers include technological advances in automobiles. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates
Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of automotive subscription services market, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41296
Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- OEMs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dealership/third party Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- BMW AG
- Cox Automotive Inc.
- Daimler AG
- Fair Financial Corp.
- Flexdrive Services LLC
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Co.
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005321/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/