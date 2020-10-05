Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration will Drive the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The automotive subscription services market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 64% during 2020-2024, as per the latest research report by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Due to the extensive spread of the virus across the globe, the Consumer Discretionary industry is anticipated to have negative impact. The automotive subscription services market will also showcase a Negative impact during 2020-2024.

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Subscription Services Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel OEMs Dealership/third Party

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



North America was the largest automotive subscription services market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in car subscriptions and a rise in automotive prices and regulations will significantly influence automotive subscription services market growth in this region. The US is a key market for automotive subscription services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The option to select from a wide range of vehicles under a single subscription has been an instrumental factor in influencing the growth of the automotive subscription services market. Other market drivers include technological advances in automobiles. Technavio offers custom research analysis on the crucial pointers to highlight the impact of COVID-19 on the market across the supply chain.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, base case and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches a global level and updates on market estimates

Automotive Subscription Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. Major market participants include AB Volvo, BMW AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Daimler AG, Fair Financial Corp., Flexdrive Services LLC, General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen AG.

