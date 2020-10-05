Today, October 5, 2020, Dome Energy AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a notice to an extraordinary general meeting with a proposal to the Company's shareholders to decide on a sale of the Company's subsidiaries Dome Energy Inc., Sycamore Oil & Gas and Ginger Oil in order to resolve the Company's loan situation. According to the notice, the Company will be without operational activities if the transaction is approved. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position, and also if the company plans to make an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of Dome Energy AB (publ) (DOME, ISIN code SE0011415710, order book ID 079783) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB