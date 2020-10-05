Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 05.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Pennystock hat plötzlich mehr als 200 Mio. Umsatzpotiential! Aktie geht steil...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 Ticker-Symbol: D5LA 
Frankfurt
05.10.20
08:10 Uhr
0,202 Euro
-0,008
-3,81 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOME ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOME ENERGY
DOME ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOME ENERGY AB0,202-3,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.