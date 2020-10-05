

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the index to fall to -9.5 in October from -8.0 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it eased slightly against the pound, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1744 against the greenback, 124.09 against the yen, 1.0772 against the franc and 0.9062 against the pound as of 4:25 am ET.



