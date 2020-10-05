QUADRISE FUELS INTERNATIONAL

Quadrise's strategy of broadening and deepening the range of project opportunities through a network of partners in major global markets proved effective in FY20, despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19. It currently has two on-site projects in Morocco and the US scheduled for completion by the end of December. These are to demonstrate MSAR technology ahead of potential progression to commercial implementation. It is also in discussions about projects in Ecuador, Mexico and Saudi Arabia and with two major shipping companies.

